Rome Emperors Unveil 2025 Schedule

August 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release







ROME, Ga - The Rome Emperors have unveiled their schedule for the 2025 season with sixty-six home games and sixty-six road contests.

The twenty-second season of professional baseball in Rome begins at home for the third straight season, as the Winston-Salem Dash come to town for three straight games starting on April 4th. This marks the first time the Dash have come to Rome to open up a campaign. The Rome franchise has won on the season's first game for the last eight years.

The first road trip of the season sees the Emperors embark on a familiar route up I-24 to take on the Bowling Green HotRods. This marks the first of only two trips to the Bluegrass State in 2025.

The biggest change for the Emperors in 2025 will be their new opponent in the form of the Hub City Spartanburgers. The newly formed High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers will open play for the first time in 2025, and will travel to Georgia's Rome twice in their inaugural season. The Emperors will travel to Spartanburg, South Carolina twice in 2025, setting the total at 24 total games against the 'Burgers in 2025.

Division realignment will give Rome only one series against the South Atlantic League's North Division in 2025 with a week in Hudson Valley to take on the Renegades. After three seasons in the SAL North, the Greensboro Grasshoppers will return to the SAL South in 2025. This puts seven total teams in the SAL South, with only five teams in the SAL North.

The Emperors' 2025 season begins on Friday, April 4th, and concludes on Sunday, September 7th.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2024

Rome Emperors Unveil 2025 Schedule - Rome Emperors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.