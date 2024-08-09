Hot Rods' Pitching Staff Holds Tourists to Two Hits in 7-1 Win

August 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville, North Carolina - Tre' Morgan blasted his sixth homer of the season, and Brody Hopkins and Ty Johnson shut down the opposition as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (25-13, 61-43) beat the Asheville Tourists (16-23, 44-59) by a score of 7-1 on Friday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the top of the fourth inning against Asheville starter Jackson Nezuh. Morgan led off with a double and later came home to score on an RBI single by Noah Myers. Myers stole second base and was driven in on a Ryan Spikes single, making it a 2-0 Hot Rods lead.

The Tourists responded with one run against Hopkins in the bottom of the fourth. Luis Baez led off with a solo homer to right, cutting into Bowling Green's lead, 2-1.

Two more runs crossed home plate for the Hot Rods in the top of the fifth against Nezuh. Bryan Broecker led off with a walk and scored on a Homer Bush Jr. double. Morgan continued the scoring with an RBI single, plating Bush Jr., giving Bowling Green a 4-1 lead.

The Hot Rods added onto their lead in the top of the seventh inning against Tourists reliever Edinson Batista. Gregory Barrios reached on an infield single, Bush Jr. reached on a throwing error by Batista, and Morgan homered to right, making it a 7-1 Bowling Green lead. Johnson held the Tourists scoreless the rest of the way, locking up the victory.

Hopkins (1-1) earned the win, going 5.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out five. Nezuh (0-2) was given the loss, surrendering four runs on six hits over 4.1 innings while striking out four and walking two. Johnson (1) earned the save over 3.2 perfect frames of relief with six strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Tourists will play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Yoniel Curet (5-7, 3.45) against Asheville RHP Nic Swanson (0-1, 2.03).

South Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2024

