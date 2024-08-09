Drive Fall 5-2 to Winston-Salem

After a day off via a postponed game on Thursday, the Greenville Drive (23-16, 49-56) fell behind in the early going enroute to a 5-2 loss to the Winston-Salem Dash (19-20, 50-55) Friday night at Truist Stadium.

The Drive offense stalled after exploding for nine runs in the 10th inning in Wednesday's 14-9 victory, leaving nine runners on base and going 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Jedixson Paez struggled in his start, ultimately allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts with a walk in four innings of work. Winston-Salem sprung for two runs in the first inning as Paez allowed a leadoff single and a hit a batter before tossing a wild pitch to put runners in scoring position. Ryan Galanie chipped in a sac-fly and Cade Connor singled to right field to open up a 2-0 lead.

William Bergolla knocked an RBI single in the second to extend the lead to 3-0.

Dash starter Aldrin Batista dominated in his Dash debut, spinning four innings while picking up seven strikeouts, allowing five hits and one run. Jhostynxon Garcia knocked an RBI single in the third with two away, though Allan Castro, who walked earlier in the inning, would be tagged out at third on the play.

The Drive threatened in the fourth, loading the bases on a single from Hudson White, Juan Chacon walked and Eduardo Lopez singled. White's hit marked his first knock in High-A and first the Drive for the catcher who was activated this week after being selected by the Boston Red Sox in the ninth round of the 2024 MLB Draft last month.

Greenville couldn't capitalize with the bases loaded as Juan Montero and Fraymi De Leon struck out before Andy Lugo grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

The Dash found success off piggybacker Noah Dean as well. With two away, Connor and Colby Smelley knocked back-to-back singles to stretch the lead to 5-1. Dean tossed two innings allowing four walks and striking out three.

Billy Seidl continued where Batista left off, holding the Drive hitless through his two innings of relief though he would allow a sac-fly to Montero after Chacon walked, Lopez was hit by a pitch and the pair executed a double steal.

But 5-2 would be the closest the Drive would come the rest of the night. Nick Altermatt stifled the Drive in his two innings of work, ringing up two. The Drive would pick up one last hit in the ninth off Connor Housley on an Andy Lugo single.

Jeremy Wu-Yelland and Isaac Stebens eached tossed a hitless frame in their short outings.

The Drive return to action on Saturday, August 10th for a double header which includes a makeup of Thursday's postponed game. Game one is slated for 5:35 p.m. with game two to follow. The Dash hold a 2-1 series lead.

