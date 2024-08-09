Grasshoppers Shut Out the Emperors, 6-0 Friday Evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers shutout the Rome Emperors, 6-0 on Friday, August 9. The Grasshoppers improved to 22-17 on the second half of the season while the Emperors fell to 13-24. Both teams tallied five hits while Rome had two mishaps.

Hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Termarr Johnson, Shawn Ross, P.J. Hilson, Josiah Sightler, and Kalae Harrison.

Leading at the plate for the Emperors was outfielder Jace Grady as he went 2-4. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Drew Compton, Adam Zabrowski, and Justin Janas.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher J.P. Massey as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up two hits on four scoreless innings of work. Scott Randall recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Blake Burkhalter as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up four hits, four runs (three earned), and five free bases on 4.2 innings of work. Burkhalter took the loss for the Emperors and fell to 2-3 on the season.

