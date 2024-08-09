Baez Hits 20th Home Run of the Season in 7-1 Loss

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists ran into a pair of Bowling Green Hot Rods pitchers Friday night that were nearly unhittable. The duo, both acquired at the trade deadline, held the Tourists to one run on two hits. Asheville ended up dropping the evening contest by a final score of 7-1.

The home team's lone run came on a Luis Baez Home Run over the 42-foot-high scoreboard in right field, his 20th round-tripper with the Tourists. Baez also added an infield single for his 29th multi-hit game of the season. The 20-year-old outfielder is now one hit shy of 100 for the campaign.

Narbe Cruz and Anthony Sherwin also reached base in the game on a hit-by-pitch and walk respectively. Several other members of the Asheville offense added solid contact, but were held without a hit.

The pitching staff was led by Jackson Nezuh and Edinson Batista. Nezuh pitched three scoreless to begin the game while Batista limited Bowling Green to two earned runs in four innings out of the bullpen.

