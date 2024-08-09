Renegades Game Postponed

August 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Friday's regularly-scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to impending inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, Aug. 11 featuring two seven-inning games beginning at 1 p.m.

The Renegades and Cyclones continue their series at Maimonides Park on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show at 5:45.

Hudson Valley returns home to begin a 13-game homestand on Tuesday, Aug. 13 as they welcome in the Hickory Crawdads, the High-A affiliate of the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers, to Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

54-49, 21-17

