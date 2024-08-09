Claws Score Twice in Ninth, But Fall One Run Short on Friday

WILMINGTON, DE - Trailing 4-1 entering the ninth inning, the BlueClaws scored twice and put the tying run at third base, but fell a run short in a 4-3 Wilmington win on Friday night at Frawley Stadium.

Jersey Shore (18-21/56-49) has now dropped two of the first three games in Delaware this week.

Neither team scored over the first four innings but the BlueClaws took the lead in the fifth on an RBI single from Hendry Mendez.

Wilmington responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. One scored on a double play hit into by Robert Hassell III. After an error extended the inning, Jared McKenzie hit a two run home run and TJ White hit a solo home run to put Wilmington up 4-1.

Mitch Neunborn (3-4) was charged with all four runs, though none were earned.

Neither team scored into the ninth, when Aidan Miller tripled in two runs to cut the lead to 4-3. After Hendry Mendez walked, Miguel Gomez got Keaton Anthony to ground out to end the game and earn his second save.

Jarlin Susana (3-0) earned the win, allowing one run over five innings.

Miller, Trent Farquhar, and Jordan Dissin all had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams play a double-header on Saturday beginning at 5:05 pm.

