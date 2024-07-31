Hot Rods Game Notes

Familiar Foes... For the final time during the regular season, the Hot Rods will take on the Emperors. The first series in Bowling Green ended in a split during the first half, helping Rome secure the first-half title in the South Division. The second series, however, was heavily in the Hot Rods favor. Bowling Green completed a six-game series sweep, three game in Rome and three games in Bowling Green, making their record 9-3 against Rome during the 2024 campaign.

New Faces in New Places... With a plethora of moves around the trade deadline for the Tampa Bay Rays, there is a load of new talent added to the Hot Rods roster. This includes five new players that land within the Rays top 30 prospects according to MLB pipeline. Dylan Lesko (No. 5), Brody Hopkins (No. 7), Jackson Baumeister (No. 14), Mac Horvath (No. 19), and Homer Bush Jr. (No. 20).

Happy in Higher Places... With a new wave of players coming to Bowling Green, there were promotion from within as well. Rays No. 4 prospect Brayden Taylor, as well as RHP Nate Dahle and C Ricardo Genoves were all transferred to Double-A Montgomery.

Marcus Make His Debut... RHP Marcus Johnson is set to make High-A debut with Bowling Green on Wednesday. Johnson was acquired by the Rays in a deal with the Marlins in 2022. They received Johnson as well as Santiago Suarez in exchange for JT Chargois and Xavier Edwards. The righty completed his first full season in professional baseball in 2023, pitching in 26 games, holding a 5-6 record with a 3.74 ERA.

