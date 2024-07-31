Dash Shut Out Grasshoppers, 4-0

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After a slugfest on Tuesday in game one, the Winston-Salem Dash shutout the shutout the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 4-0, on Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 3,097 fans.

Winston-Salem (46-52) turned the ball to Tommy Vail making his fourth start in High-A in his career. The Auburn product turned in a gem against a potent Greensboro (57-40) lineup. The lefty faced only one batter over the minimum across the first three innings, and in the bottom of the third, the Dash offense got him run support.

After the first three batters singled to lead off the frame, DJ Gladney singled home two runs putting Winston-Salem in front, 2-0, after three innings.

With the run support, Vail stranded runners across the next two innings finishing off his night after five innings, allowing only one hit and punching out eight. The Dash went to Peyton Pallette after Vail, and continued to dominate in relief. The Arkansas native picked up two strikeouts across two innings, allowing only one hit, keeping the two-run lead intact.

With the 2-0 lead, the Dash found insurance in the bottom of the eighth. After two runners reached with two outs, Wes Kath blasted a double to the wall in right-center doubling Winston-Salem's lead, 4-0.

In the ninth, Zach Franklin entered and sat down the Grasshoppers after allowing two baserunners, finishing off the 4-0 victory for Winston-Salem.

With the win, the Dash take a 2-0 series lead over Greensboro. The series continues Thursday evening with game three slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

