Renegades Score Four in the Ninth to Walk off Jersey Shore

July 31, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - With a four-run ninth inning the Hudson Valley Renegades earned a remarkable 6-5 walk-off victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Camp Day at Heritage Financial Park. Josh Moylan sent the crowd home happy with a walk-off single for his second walk-off knock of the season.

Kyle Carr notched his third consecutive strong start. The southpaw allowed just four hits and two earned runs across five innings with six strikeouts. In his last three starts, Carr allowed just three runs and seven hits in 15.0 innings with 15 strikeouts.

In the first, a pair of doubles from Roc Riggio and Moylan put the Renegades in front 1-0. Moylan has had a great start to the series, reaching base in seven of his first nine plate appearances.

Pierce Bennett led off the top of the third with a single and scored on an RBI double by Troy Schreffler. Later in the inning, Aidan Miller reached on a fielder's choice, and later scored on a single by Keaton Anthony to make it 2-1 Jersey Shore.

Christopher Familia tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth with a towering solo home run. He has been on base four times and has four RBIs in the first two games of the series with the BlueClaws.

Against Yorlin Calderon in the sixth, Anthony singled and Hendry Mendez doubled to put runners at second and third. A three-run homer by Felix Reyes to center put Jersey Shore back in front 5-2.

After struggling offensively for much of the game, the Renegades came alive in the ninth against Charles King (2-1). Kiko Romero and Anthony Hall led off with a pair of singles to put runners at first and third and no outs. An RBI single by Cole Gabrielson scored Romero and advanced Hall to second.

After Brenny Escanio popped out and Riggio struck out, Nelson Medina earned a two-out walk to load the bases. Moylan then lined an RBI single into right to drive in Gabrielson and Hall. After Schreffler bobbled the ball in center, Medina was able to come home to score the winning run and cap off the comeback win.

Hudson Valley and Jersey Shore continue their series on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park with the Renegades looking for their fourth straight win. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

The game will air on the YES Network and stream on the YES app. RHP Blane Abeyta (1-2, 2.00) will get the start for Hudson Valley, while LHP Braeden Fausnaught (7-2, 3.35) will take the mound for Jersey Shore. For tickets and more information head to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

48-48, 15-16

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.