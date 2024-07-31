Renegades Rally in Ninth, Top Claws 6-5 on Wednesday

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley scored four times in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally and top the BlueClaws 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

The loss is the fourth straight for Jersey Shore (16-16/54-44) including the first two games in this series at Hudson Valley.

Cole Gabrielson singled home a run in the ninth off Charles King to cut the BlueClaws lead to 5-3 with nobody out. After King got the next two outs, he walked Nelson Medina to load the bases. Josh Moylan then singled to right-centerfield, scoring two with the winning run coming home on an error by centerfield Troy Schreffler tracking Moylan's single into the gap.

It was the fifth walk-off loss for the BlueClaws this season and second since the All-Star break.

Moylan gave Hudson Valley a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double off BlueClaws starter Luke Russo. Troy Schreffler, who homered last night, then tied the game with a third inning RBI double before Keaton Anthony singled him in to put the BlueClaws up 2-1.

Christopher Familia then tied the game with a solo home run off Russo in the fourth.

That set the stage for Felix Reyes, who hit a three-run home run over the centerfield wall. It was his sixth home run of the season and put the BlueClaws up 5-2.

Russo came out after five innings, allowing two runs with four strikeouts. He earned his second win in as many starts with Jersey Shore. Wen-Hui Pan came on after Russo and threw two scoreless innings.

Keaton Anthony had three hits for the BlueClaws while Hendry Mendez had two.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. LHP Braeden Fausnaught starts for Jersey Shore.

