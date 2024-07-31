Horvath Drives in Three Runs in Debut, Hot Rods Take Opener 7-2

July 31, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Rome, Georgia - Mac Horvath knocked in three RBIs in his Bowling Green Hot Rods (20-10, 56-40) debut, helping lead them to a 7-2 victory in the opening game of the series against the Rome Emperors (10-21, 46-49) at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

The first run of the game scored in the top of the fifth against Rome starter Jhancarlos Lara. Homer Bush Jr. led off with a single and stole second base. Bush Jr. advanced to second on a groundout from Xavier Isaac, and Tre Morgan brought him in to score on an RBI base hit, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods added more in the top of the sixth against Lara and Emperors' reliever William Silva. Tre Morgan reached on a fielder's choice with two outs. Cooper Kinney reached on a fielding error by Rome shortstop E.J. Exposito and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Horvath drove in both runners with a base hit, making it a 3-0 game. Colton Ledbetter continued the inning with an RBI double, scoring Horvath, extending the Bowling Green lead to 4-0.

Rome scored their first run in the bottom of the seventh against Bowling Green reliever Jake Christianson. Ethan Workinger led off with a triple and scored on a Jace Grady RBI single, making it a 4-1 game.

Three more runs were plated by Bowling Green in the top of the eighth against Rome reliever Ryan Bourassa. Morgan collected a one-out single and scored on a Horvath double. Ledbetter drove in Horvath with a double of his own, and Tatem Levins made it three-consecutive RBI doubles in the next at-bat, forcing the Hot Rods lead to 7-1. Rome plated a run in the bottom of the ninth, but Bowling Green held strong, winning 7-2.

Roel Garcia III (7-4) picked up the win, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings of relief allowing one hit and no walks while striking out one. Lara (0-2) received the loss, hurling 5.2 innings, surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out nine.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the second and third game of a six-game series with a doubleheader on Thursday with a 4:00 PM CT first pitch at AdventhHealth Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Brody Hopkins (0-0, 0.00) for game one and RHP Dylan Lesko (1-9, 6.46) for game two while LHP Mitch Farris (3-3, 3.23) and RHP Tyree Thompson (2-1, 4.79).

