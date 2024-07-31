Bowling Green's Newcomers Star in Game One Win

ROME, GA - Bowling Green's star-studded lineup combined for four extra-base hits in Wednesday night's 7-2 thumping of the Emperors, marking their seventh straight win against the franchise.

Emperors starter Jhancarlos Lara took another step in the right direction with his 5.2 innings of three hit baseball Wednesday evening. A leadoff single from Homer Bush Jr. in the fourth inning put a runner aboard for Tre' Morgan who would single in the former Fort Wayne TinCap to make it 1-0. Lara would stack a zero in the fifth and exit in the sixth after his nine-strikeout performance. It's his third straight start going at least five full innings.

Ethan Workinger's first of two hits came in the seventh, a triple down the right field line set up Jace Grady who would tally the first of his two RBI on the night with a single to center. In the ninth, Drew Compton's plunking put a man on the bases for a Workinger single and Jace Grady sacrifice fly to plate a second run for Rome.

Mac Horvath, in his first start with the Rays organization, drove in three runs on two hits, including a double, and scored twice out of the six-hole. Fellow newcomer, Homer Bush Jr. stole his 44th bag of the season off Lara/ Zebrowski in the fourth and scored the game's opening run. Tre' Morgan, Colton Ledbetter, and Tatem Levins, all had multi-hit days.

Rome eyes a Thursday double header which kicks off at 5:00pm EDT.

