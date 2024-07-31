Crawdads Steal Double-Header from Tourists

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists and the Hickory Crawdads played a double-header Wednesday night that featured the conclusion of Tuesday's game followed by a seven-inning contest. Hickory took the first game 3-1 in ten innings despite Asheville's strong effort, then the Crawdads won the nightcap 8-0.

John Garcia hit a solo Home Run in the bottom of the second inning on Tuesday night and Nic Swanson pitched three shutout innings. Once the rain came and forced a suspension in the middle of the third, the two teams were forced to pick up the action on Wednesday.

Franny Cobos and Railin Perez nearly made the 1-0 advantage stick. Hickory could not muster any offense against the bullpen duo. However, in the top of the sixth with two outs, Cam Cauley stole home on a pickoff throw to first base. That run eventually forced extras and the Crawdads plated two in the top of the tenth.

Game Two was dominated by the visitors but Asheville had some nice individual performances from their newest team members. Alain Pena struck out three in 3.1 innings while Wilmy Sanchez recorded four strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched. Mahki Backstrom delivered a hit in his first at-bat; a single off the right-field wall.

The Tourists will attempt to turn the series around on Thursday night with Game Three scheduled for 6:35pm ET.

