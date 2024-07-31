Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (47-48, 14-16) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (54-43, 16-15)

LHP Kyle Carr (0-6, 5.75 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Russo (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

| Game 96 | Home Game 43 | Wednesday, July 31, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 12:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

JULY STRUGGLES: The Renegades returned from the All-Star Break on July 19th after four days off. With 37 games left to go in 2024, Hudson Valley currently sits at 47-48 on the year, and 14-16 in the second half. July has been a rough month, with Hudson Valley entering play Sunday with a 9-13 record since July 1st.

FOES FROM THE SHORE: The Renegades host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for the second time in 2024 this week. It's the first time the two teams have played in the Hudson Valley since mid-May. In that first series of the season between the two teams, Hudson Valley took the first four games of the series with Jersey Shore. The Renegades scored six-or-more runs in five of six games vs. Jersey Shore, and eight-or-more runs in four of six contests. In the most recent series between the two teams at ShoreTown Ballpark earlier this month, the Renegades struggled, dropping five of six games on the road. The BlueClaws recorded 15 hits in a game during the series, the most Hudson Valley has allowed this season. After only playing six games against one another in the first half, the two teams are seeing each other quite a bit in the second half. In their final 52 games, Hudson Valley will have played Jersey Shore 18 times, including 12 games in Lakewood.

HOME COOKIN': The Renegades began a stretch where they will play 19 of their next 25 games at Heritage Financial Park. After hosting Jersey Shore for six games this week, Hudson Valley will travel to Brooklyn for the final time this season, before embarking on a two-week homestand in August.

ROAD STRUGGLES: With a 5-4 win on Sunday, Hudson Valley completed a series with Wilmington where they went 2-4. The team has now lost 10 of their last 13 road games. The Renegades had just seven hits combined on Friday and Saturday. In the first two games of the series, Hudson Valley also had just seven combined hits against Wilmington pitching. They didn't record a hit until the sixth inning on Wednesday. In Tuesday's matchup, Hudson Valley had a 4-2 lead into the eighth, but Wilmington scored three runs in the frame to earn a 5-4 win. This season, Hudson Valley is just 20-33 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. The 33 road losses are the most in the South Atlantic League this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road.

EXCELLENCE: Cam Schlittler was tremendous on Saturday, throwing a career-high seven innings while allowing just one earned run. The right-hander became just the second Renegades starter this season to go seven innings, joining former Northeastern University teammate anc current roommate Sebastian Keane. In his dominant start, Schlittler induced nine groundball outs. The 2022 7th round pick has been one of the best starting pitchers in the South Atlantic League this season. His 2.64 ERA is the best in the SAL by 30 points, and his .185 opposing average is also the top mark in the league. Schlittler ranks third in the SAL with 99 strikeouts in 2024.

GADES THROW NO HITTER: History was made last Friday night, as the Renegades completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000. With the score remaining tied into the bottom of the ninth, a Roc Riggio walk-off home run sealed the no-hitter and a 1-0 win. Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill combined to complete the feat. In NL and AL history, a walk-off no-hitter has only taken place four times, with the last one coming back in 2013.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy to begin July, going 28-for-32 on stolen base attempts as a team in 22 July games thus far. The Renegades set a season-high with four stolen bases last Saturday.

HE WENT TO JARED: It was announced on Saturday that Jared Serna was being sent to the Miami Marlins as part of a trade that brought outfielder Jazz Chizholm to the New York Yankees. Serna has been one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League this season. As he leaves the Yankees organization, Serna ranks in the top 10 in six hitting categories in the SAL. His 58 RBIs are tied for the third-most in the SAL, and his 26 doubles are ranked second. He also has the fifth-most hits with 86 this season. With 21 multi-hit games this season, Serna was tied for the most multi-hit games of any Renegade this season. On Tuesday, Serna hit his 13th home run of the year, which was his fifth at Frawley Stadium in 2024.

HEATING UP: Renegades infielder Roc Riggio has been tremendous over the last month. On July 19th, Riggio launched a walk-off home run to a seal a no-hitter and a 1-0 win, his second home run in as many games. The Oklahoma State product has a hit in 31 of his last 37 games. Last Saturday, Riggio earned his 10th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-5 with a triple and run scored. Riggio also has eight stolen bases in 11 tries in July, after just two steals in June.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 178 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the second-most doubles in High-A this season, trailing only the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA). Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have nine or more two-baggers.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.29 ERA (143 ER/390.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and ninth-best in the minors.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Fourty-three of the last 49 starters have allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. In his last eight appearances, Trent Sellers has allowed no earned runs in 2041 frames. In his third start of the season on Tuesday, Sellers was tremendous, allowing just two hits in four scoreless innings while striking out six. The right-hander has allowed 40 of the last 43 batters he has faced. On Thursday, Kyle Carr tossed five innings of one-run ball, retiring 14 of the last 16 batters he faced. The southpaw has allowed just three combined hits in his last two starts. Blane Abeyta has allowed just four earned runs in his last four starts, while going at least five innings in each of those appearances. He holds a 2.00 ERA with the Renegades this season.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 628 hits through 95 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, five less than the Carolina Mudcats (A, MIL) for the best mark. Incredibly, the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AZ, AA) have allowed a staggering 878 hits through 97 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

JULY STRUGGLES: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 21-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. However, July has been a rough month for the outfielder. He is hitting just .100 (7-for-69) so far this month. Overall, Avina has a .330 on-base percentage with 22 doubles, 41 RBIs, 39 runs scored and a .733 OPS in 78 games. His 22 doubles are the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the third-most errors in High-A with 116 errors in 94 games. Their .966 fielding percentage is fourth-worst in High-A. In 11 of their last 24 games, the Renegades have played error-free. After no errors in the win on Tuesday, Hudson Valley is now 23-8 in games this season where they do not commit an error.

DELAWARE POWER SURGE: Josh Moylan had a tremendous series in Wilmington last week, going 5-for-17 with three home runs and four runs scored. In six games, Moylan matched his previous season total of three long balls. He continued the excellent stretch on Tuesday, going 2-for-2 with two walks and reaching base in all four of his plate appearances.

LEFTY SLUGGING: Omar Martinez has been getting on-base in a variety of ways. In his last 21 games, Martinez has four home runs and 11 RBIs, to go along with 13 walks. His .365 on-base percentage this season ranks eighth, and his 55 walks are tied for the fourth-most in the SAL.

