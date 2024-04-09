Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods hit the road for the first time this season, looking to move back to .500 tonight.

Today is a new Day.... After starting off hot on Opening Day, Bowling Green dropped the final two games of the series to the Hudson Valley Renegades. The Hot Rods 6-1 win Friday was followed by a 14-2 defeat Saturday and a 3-0 loss on Sunday. Bowling Green will look to get their offense on track in Greenville after collecting just three combined hits in the final two games of the opening series of 2024.

Road Trip Revival.... The 2023 Hot Rods took care of the Greenville Drive at home last season, winning both series at Bowling Green ballpark. Overall, they went 9-3 against the drive at home, but the lone road trip to Greenville was a different story. Bowling Green had a record of 1-5 at Fluor Field last year. Despite finishing with the second-best record in the South Division and going 44-19 at home, the Hot Rods went 25-38 on the road.

Pursuing Power.... Bowling Green has experienced a power surge over the past few seasons. In 2021, the Hot Rods set a franchise record, blasting 197 home runs in a shortened 120 game season. In 2023, Bowling Green hitters left the park 102 times. The new 2024 team is still searching for their first long ball of the season, going homerless during their first series of the season against Hudson Valley.

New Season, New Record.... Bowling Green baserunners swiped seven bags in the 6-1 win against Hudson Valley last Friday. This marked a new franchise record for team steals in a single game. Simpson logged a team-high three steals, Brock Jones collected two, while Isaac and Brayden Taylor stole one. It breaks the previous record set on May 9, 2016 against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Starter from the Start.... Bowling Green will send out RHP Duncan Davitt to start on Tuesday in Greenville. In 2023, Davitt started his Hot Rods tenure in the bullpen, but quickly shifted to the starting rotation. He made seven appearances as a reliver, gaining no decisions with a 7.94 ERA. Afterwards, he made 11 starts with a 3-4 record and a 3.02 ERA over 44.2 innings pitched. Davitt struck out 56 batters while walking just 10 over that span.

