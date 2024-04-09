Tourists Shut Out In Brooklyn, 3-0

April 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN- The Asheville Tourists dropped their first ever game played in Brooklyn, 3-0, to the Cyclones on Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Tourists to 2-2 on the young season and the Cyclones earned their first win in the process.

Brooklyn's home opener featured quality pitching on both sides. Asheville's Jake Bloss worked four frames; Alejandro Torres spun a scoreless inning; and Joey Mancini was impressive over the final three innings.

Offensively, the Tourists' best chance to score came in the third. Ryan Johnson hit a double, and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with no outs. The next three batters all struck out and Asheville left the bases loaded. The Tourists struck out 14 times on the night and went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Brice Matthews extended his hit streak to four games with a 1-for-2 effort that also included a pair of walks. Pascanel Ferreras delivered two of the Tourists five hits in the contest. Game Two of the six-game series in Coney Island is set for 2:00pm Wednesday afternoon.

