Renegades Game Postponed
April 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Rome, Ga. - The Hudson Valley Renegades regularly-scheduled game against the Rome Emperors on Tuesday night has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 11 featuring two seven-inning games beginning at 5 p.m.
The Renegades and Emperors will begin their series on Wednesday morning at AdventHealth Stadium. Neither team has announced a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. with coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 10:45 a.m.
Following the current road trip, the Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, April 16 for their Home Opener against the Aberdeen IronBirds. To purchase tickets, slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.
Renegades Record:
2-1
