Winston-Salem Dash Opening Week at Truist Stadium

The Winston-Salem Dash are excited to announce the team's Opening Week promotions for the 2024 season, which begins tonight, April 9 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Gates open at 6PM, with the first pitch at 7PM. The Dash's Opening Week promotional line-up is packed, including daily promotions happening all season long.

For the third season in a row, Opening Night is The Dash's Night for Veterans initiative, presented by Horizon Strategies.

Signature Real Estate presents Pint Glass Tuesday! The first 250 fans ages 21 and up through the gates of Truist Stadium will receive a free pint glass. In each glass will be a QR code that fans can scan and enter to win the roof giveaway, courtesy of Candor Home Services. The last day to enter-to-win is Saturday, August 3 at 11:59PM. To submit an entry online, click here.

The Dash will debut $0.50 Wing Wednesday for the 2024 season. Join us every Wednesday for $0.50 wing specials and enjoy one of our three sauce flavors. This weekend is Carolina University Night at Truist Stadium as well.

Blaze Heating, Cooling, Electrical and Plumbing present Pups in the Park, back for every Thursday at Truist Stadium. Proceeds from each Pup Pass purchased will benefit the Forsyth Humane Society. Blaze will also sponsor Pups Run the Bases, new every Thursday for 2024.

Also returning every Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, presented by Lowes Foods. Fans can enjoy half-off all beer and wine throughout Truist Stadium. The first Thursday of the season is Wake Forest Night, presented by Segra. Grab your Hometown Collection gear and head to Truist Stadium.

Fans can enjoy double fireworks every week once again, with the return Firework Friday and Firework Saturday, with the first Friday fireworks show of the season presented by IIANC. Saturdays are also Golden Age Saturdays. Come see the Dash sport a brand-new, black and gold uniform every Saturday for the 2024 season. This Saturday's game, The Dash are in their Baseball Era (Bolt's Version), presented by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. There will be post-game fireworks, presented by Segra.

This season also marks the debut of the brand-new Sunday Funday. Fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes a game ticket and drink voucher good for any outfield bar in the stadium for only $20. Touch a Truck will be hosted at Truist Stadium this Sunday as well.

Finally, the Dash announce the upgrade of Kids Run the Bases. This season, stick around after every Dash home game for Kids Run the Bases! Kids ages 13 and younger will have the opportunity to go on the field after each game and run the bases.

The Dash will give away their 2024 magnet schedule each night of Opening Week, presented by Daggett Shuler. Grab your tickets to Opening Week here!

To view all the 2024 theme nights and promotions, visit wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

