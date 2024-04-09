Clifford Goes Yard, Pitching Impresses as 'Clones Grab First Win of '24

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Entering 2024, home openers had been very kind to the Brooklyn Cyclones. That trend continued into 2024, as the 'Clones defeated the Asheville Tourists, 3-0, good for their fifth home opener win in their last six tries.

RHP Brandon Sproat made his highly anticipated pro-ball debut, and lived up to the hype. The 2023 Mets second rounder hurled 2.2 innings of one-hit ball, while punching out five batters.

RHP Brandon Sproat addresses the media following his pro-ball debut.

It did not take Brooklyn long to start the scoring whatsoever. In the 1st, RF Omar De Los Santos laced a double to left field, then proceeded to swipe third base. On the steal, Asheville C John Garcia threw wide of the bag, allowing De Los Santos to come home to score on the error.

Asheville flirted with a quick response shortly thereafter. In the third, Sproat loaded the bases with nobody out. The former Florida Gator then proceeded to strike out the next two batters. From there, RHP Jordany Ventura came in and struck out the very next batter to strand three runners, and keep Asheville off the board.

In the 4th inning, Brooklyn doubled its lead. With two on and two out, 3B Junior Tilien singled a line drive to center to plate SS William Lugo.

The 'Clones also grabbed some late inning insurance in the 8th, courtesy of a solo blast from 1B Ryan Clifford. The former Tourist homered in 6 of his 32 games with Brooklyn last year - and did not take long to notch his first long ball of 2024.

Brooklyn's bullpen was masterful yet again. Ventura earned the win, tossing 3.1 innings with five strikeouts and three hits allowed. From there, RHP Justin Lawson was strong in his pro debut, earning a three inning save, while striking out four and surrendering just one hit.

The Cyclones will try to make it consecutive wins for the first time in 2024 tomorrow, when they meet Asheville for the second of the six-game set. RHP Nolan McLean toes the slab for the Cyclones against RHP Nic Swanson. First pitch is slated for 2:00.

