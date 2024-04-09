Crawford, Reyes Homer, Claws Roll in Hickory

April 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







HICKORY, NC - Justin Crawford and Felix Reyes both homered and the BlueClaws rolled to an 8-1 win over the Crawdads in the first of a six game series at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory.

The BlueClaws (3-1) have won three of four to start the season while Hickory is still looking for their first win.

Justin Crawford opened the scoring with a solo home run to left field as the second batter of the game, his first home run with the BlueClaws.

Jersey Shore scored three times in the second inning. Troy Schreffler singled home a run, as did Erick Brito. Emaarion Boyd followed with an RBI double down the left field line.

The BlueClaws tacked on three more in the third inning. Cade Fergus' RBI single made it 5-0 before an RBI groundout by Zach Arnold. Schreffler then tripled up the gap in right-center to score another and give the BlueClaws a 7-0 lead.

Felix Reyes joined the party in the seventh inning with a solo home run, his first of the season after he hit 10 last year.

BlueClaws starter Braeden Fausnaught (1-0) gave up one unearned run over five innings with two strikeouts and a walk. Daniel Harper threw two scoreless innings and Jack Dallas and Andrew Walling followed with one scoreless inning apiece.

Schreffler led the way with three hits in the win while Crawford and Erick Brito each had two. Bryan Rincon, Schreffler, Fergus, and Crawford each stole a base, giving the BlueClaws 10 in the first four games of the season.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday morning at 11:00 am. RHP Eiberson Castellano starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.