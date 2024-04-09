April 9th Emperors Game Postponed

April 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release







ROME, GA - Tonight's (4/9) contest between the Rome Emperors and Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponded due to unplayable field conditions. It will be made up as part of a double header on Thursday (4/11) with a 5:00pm first pitch. Those with tickets to tonight's game may exchange them for any remaining Emperors home game. The t-shirt giveaway presented by Buffalo Wild Wings has been moved to Friday (4/12).

About Rome Emperors

The Rome Emperors baseball team is the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves in the South Atlantic League. Since its inaugural 2003 season, the Emperors have captured two South Atlantic League Championships (2003 and 2016). Stop by AdventHealth Stadium or call 706-378-5100 Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For the latest news and updates, visit goemperors.com or connect with @GoEmperors on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.