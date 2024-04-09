Davitt Tosses 5.2 Hitless Innings, Hot Rods Win 7-3 in Greenville

April 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Duncan Davitt tossed 5.2 hitless innings, while the offense exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-2) to their first road win of the year, 7-3 over the Greenville Drive (1-3) at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

After three scoreless innings to start the game, the Hot Rods offense plated seven runs in the top of the fourth off Drive starter Dalton Rogers and reliever Nathan Landry. Colton Ledbetter led off with a single, and one out later, John Diaz walked. With two outs in the inning, Ryan Spikes walked, loading the bases for Chandlers Simpson. Simpson and Brayden Taylor worked back-to-back bases loaded walks, making it a 2-0 Hot Rods lead.

Xavier Isaac kept the inning alive with a single, scoring Spikes and Simpson, increasing the Bowling Green lead to 4-0. Cooper Kinney followed with a double, driving in Taylor and Isaac to make it 6-0. Kamren James put the finishing touches on the inning with an RBI double to left, scoring Kinney, lengthening the Hot Rods lead to 7-0.

The Drive got onto the scoreboard for the first-time off Davitt and reliever Sandy Gaston. Cutter Coffey worked a one-out walk and stole second base. He advanced to third on a groundout from Kristian Campbell. Gaston entered and allowed an RBI double to Allan Castro, cutting into the Bowling Green lead, 7-1. Ronald Rosario singled to center, scoring Castro, making it a 7-2 ballgame.

Greenville plated one more run in the bottom of the eighth against Bowling Green reliever Kyle Whitten on a Campbell solo home run. Whitten would shut them down the rest of the way, claiming a 7-3 win for the Hot Rods.

Davitt (1-0) tossed 5.2 hitless innings, allowing one earned run, while walking two and striking out six in his first win of the season. Rogers (0-1) worked through 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on two hits and five walks with six strikeouts in his first loss of the year.

The Hot Rods and Drive continue with the second game of the series on Wednesday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green is scheduled to send out RHP Roel Garcia III (0-0) against Greenville RHP David Sandlin.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.