Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods are looking to secure another series victory with a win tonight.

Yesterday... Jordan Qsar's inside-the-park home run set the franchise single-season home run record and helped the Hot Rods capture a 4-1 win over Wilmington on Friday. Qsar tied the game 1-1 in the fourth with his 23rd home run of the season. In the sixth inning, Bowling Green used hits from Diego Infante, Logan Driscoll, and Roberto Alvarez to bring in three runs and take a 4-1 lead. Taj Bradley, Jose Lopez, and Zack Trageton all tossed 3.0 innings and held the Blue Rocks to just one run on six hits, securing the 81st win of the campaign.

Top of the List... A new Hot Rods home run champion was crowned on Friday when Jordan Qsar sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. It was the 23rd four-bagger this year for Qsar, passing Derek Dietrich who set the record with 22 during the 2011season. Grant Witherspoon and Evan Edwards are looking to pass the mark themselves, both sitting at 22 long balls on the season.

The Series is Set... The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured their spot as Bowling Green's opponent in the High-A East Championship Series with a 5-2 win Thursday night. Greensboro has hit 178 homers, maintained a .257 team batting average, and posted a 4.71 team ERA. Jared Triolo and Nick Gonzalez occupy two of the top four spots in batting average in the High-A East. The Hot Rods had a .260 with a 4.00 team ERA, all while blasting a franchise-record 194 homers. Evan Edwards, Jordan Qsar, and Grant Witherspoon are all tied for third place in the High-A East with 22 homers. The series starts in Greensboro on September 21 with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch.

80 Wins... For the sixth time in franchise history, the Hot Rods have won 80 games in a season. Bowling Green racked up 80 wins during the 2019, 2018, 2016, 2013, and 2012 seasons, along with 2021.

#120 Drowned Out... Wednesday's day game resulted in a cancelation, which won't be made up. That's the first time this season a Hot Rods rainout hasn't been played on a different date. That takes the total games the Hot Rods will play this season to 119, still the shortest season in team history.

Yesterday's Notes... Qsar broke the franchise single-season home run record with his 23rd of the season... The record was previously held by Derek Dietrich, who hit 22 in 2011... Qsar's homer was an inside-the-park home run... It was the first Hot Rods inside the park homer since Jace Conrad did it May 20, 2015, against the West Michigan Whitecaps... Wisely had his eighth multi-hit game in a Hot Rods uniform... Alvarez had his sixth multi-hit performance of the season... Bowling Green is 30-17 when opponents score first... They are 56-4 when outhitting the opposing team... BG is 57-24 against right-handed starters this season...

Now Pitching: John Doxakis... The southpaw is set to make his 14th start and 16th appearance for Bowling Green this season. Since joining Bowling Green, Doxakis has given up a home run on 14.3 percent of his fly balls. This is a jump from what he did in Charleston, keeping opponents to home runs on just 6.7 percent of fly balls. He has dealt with righties and lefties similarly, striking out both sides of the plate at a 9.2 K/9 rate.

