BlueClaws Fall 9-2 on Saturday in Season's Penultimate Game

BROOKLYN, NY - Five Cyclones homered and Brooklyn topped the BlueClaws 9-2 on Saturday at Maimonides Park in the second-to-last game of the 2021 season.

Luke Ritter led the Cyclones (48-69), going 3-3 with his 14th home run of the season. Francisco Alvarez added his 22nd blast of the year. Brooklyn has taken the last two and three of five overall from Jersey Shore (55-62) in the season's final six-game series.

Jaylen Palmer opened the scoring with his fourth home run of the season in the third inning off BlueClaws starter Carlo Reyes (5-2). Oscar Campos hit a three-run home run in the fourth and Ritter hit a two-run shot in the fifth. Alvarez and Wilmer Reyes added home runs later in the game.

Both Jersey Shore runs scored on on a two-run ninth inning home run from Luis Garcia, his second with the BlueClaws this year.

Meanwhile, Cyclones starter David Griffin gave up just one hit over six innings while striking out eight.

Garcia, Nicolas Torres, and Carlos De La Cruz had the three BlueClaws hits. Torres has hit safely in 24 of 26 games he's played with Jersey Shore this year.

Jhordany Mezquita starts for the BlueClaws on Sunday at 1:05 in the final game of the season.

