Rome Sends Higginbotham, Woods to Double-A, Adds Ramirez

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced three roster moves ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Hickory Crawdads.

Right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Ramirez has been added to Rome's roster from Double-A Mississippi. The first-year Atlanta Braves pitcher owns a 3-2 record with a 7.34 ERA in 27 appearances this year. He returns to Rome, where he went 0-1 with a 3.84 ERA in seven appearances.

Jake Higginbotham gets the call back to Mississippi, where he had begun the year before heading to the injured list. In 7.1 innings pitched with Rome, Higginbotham has allowed only one hit, no walks, no runs, and struck out 11 batters.

William Woods has been promoted to the M-Braves four starts with the R-Braves. Through 9.2 innings pitched at High-A, he owns a 4.66 ERA with seven punchouts.

The Rome roster now has 29 active, 4 injured, and 0 inactive players.

