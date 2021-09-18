BKLYN Clubs Five Homers as they Beat BlueClaws, 9-2

CONEY ISLAND, NY - David Griffin mowed down Jersey Shore hitters, while the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, bombed five home runs en route to a 9-2 victory Saturday evening at Maimonides Park to take a three games to two series lead.

Win: Griffin (3-1) | Loss: Reyes (5-2)

Cyclones HR: Palmer (4) Campos (1) Ritter (14) Alvarez (24) Reyes (2)

Attn: 2,856

KEY PLAYS

David Griffin tossed six scoreless innings, one-hitting Jersey Shore in his third victory with Brooklyn. Griffin struck out a season-high-tying eight batters and walked two. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning.

The Cyclones tattooed Blue Claws pitching for five home runs. Jaylen Palmer blasted a 406-foot solo shot in the third inning to make it 1-0. Oscar Campos demolished a three-run home run in the next frame to push the lead to 4-0, and Luke Ritter went 422 feet to left-center field in the fifth to make it 6-0. Francisco Alvarez catapulted a solo blast off the scoreboard in the seventh to make it 8-0. Wilmer Reyes joined the party with a solo smash in the eighth.

Jersey Shore cut the shutout with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth when Luis Garcia slammed a two-run home run against Colby Morris to make it 9-2.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

David Griffin: W, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Luke Ritter: 3-3, double, home run, two RBIs, two runs, stolen base

Oscar Campos: 1-3, home run, sac fly, four RBIs, run

Jaylen Palmer: 1-5, home run, RBI, run

Francisco Alvarez: 1-3, home run, RBI, run, walk

NEWS AND NOTES

Francisco Alvarez hit his 24th home run of the season, leading Triple-A's Mark Vientos by one home run for the Mets organizational lead.

The game featured four ejections in the bottom of the eighth inning. Brooklyn's Francisco Alvarez was tossed along with Jersey Shore's Carlos Francisco, Chris Adamson, and McCarthy Tatum.

Sunday's game marks the season finale of the 2021 campaign.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Jersey Shore, Sunday, 1 p.m. at Maimonides Park -- Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP J.T. Ginn (3-3, 3.42 ERA) vs. LHP Jhordany Mezquita (3-8, 6.49 ERA)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

