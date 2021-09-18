Greenville Clips Ironbirds, 3-2

September 18, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Aberdeen, M.D. - The Drive plated three runs in the third inning while four pitchers fanned 16 batters and held the Ironbirds to just five hits to win game five, 3-2, Saturday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Greenville combined for five hits and two doubles. Christian Koss led the way with two RBI, two hits, a double and a run. Tyler Dearden drove in the other run on his lone hit, a single. Nick Sogard registered the other double. Stephen Scott had the fifth hit.

Chase Shugart picked up the win after tossing 5.0 innings and relenting two runs on four hits, one homer and a walk. Yorvin Pantoja worked 2.0 shutout innings and struck out four to secure a hold. Jake Wallace also earned a hold. The righty pitched 1.0 perfect inning with two punchouts. Zach Bryant tallied his sixth save of the year after tossing a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

Griffin McLarty was charged with the loss after he allowed the three runs in the third.

A Ryne Ogren RBI single put the Ironbirds on the board in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, the Drive took a 3-1 lead. With one out, Cole Branne reached on a fielding error. Yorke followed that with a walk t put runners at first at second. That brought up Koss who lined a two-run double to right center. Dearden followed with an RBI single to cap the inning.

Aberdeen got a run back in the bottom half of the third on a TT Bowens solo shot.

The season finale is set for 2:05 Sunday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The Drive are scheduled to throw Jeremy Wu-Yelland while the Ironbirds are slated to start Brandon Young.

