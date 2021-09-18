Tonight's Game, Fireworks Cancelled

September 18, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, Ga. - Due to unplayable field conditions, tonight's game vs. the Hickory Crawdads and scheduled post-game fireworks have been cancelled. They will not be made up.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for tomorrow's game starting at 2 p.m. Ticket buyers can also request a refund at their point of purchase.

For more information about ticket exchanges, you can e-mail rometickets@braves.com or call the box office at 706-378-5144.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.