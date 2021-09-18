Tonight's Game, Fireworks Cancelled
September 18, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release
ROME, Ga. - Due to unplayable field conditions, tonight's game vs. the Hickory Crawdads and scheduled post-game fireworks have been cancelled. They will not be made up.
Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for tomorrow's game starting at 2 p.m. Ticket buyers can also request a refund at their point of purchase.
For more information about ticket exchanges, you can e-mail rometickets@braves.com or call the box office at 706-378-5144.
