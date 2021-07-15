Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... The Hot Rods swept the doubleheader against the Dash on Wednesday 5-1 and 2-1. Curtis Mead and Grant Witherspoon launched homers in the first game, backing up a 5.0 inning, one-run performance from Jayden Murray. He earned his seventh win of the season while striking out six. In the second game, Greg Jones supplied all of the offense with a two-run long ball in the third frame. John Doxakis allowed one run over 5.0 innings, picking up his first victory in a Hot Rods uniform, leading Bowling Green to a 2-1 win in game two.

Chasing History... With home runs from Curtis Mead, Grant Witherspoon, and Greg Jones in Wednesday's doubleheader the Hot Rods are moving closer to their franchise record for long balls in a season. Through 62 games, it's already the third most homers hit in a single season for the Hot Rods behind 2011's club record 106 blasts and 2012's 105. Both of those seasons also happened to be the only time Bowling Green played the full 140-game schedule. This season is shortened to 120 games.

All-Time Winner... After earning a win against the Rome Braves on July 7th, Alan Strong became the Hot Rods all-time wins leader. Strong is 5-0 this season, raising his win total for Bowling Green to 15 between 2019 and 2021. He surpassed Chris Pike who played with the Hot Rods for parts of the 2015 and 2017 season where he accumulated 14 wins.

Player Movement... OF Niko Hulsizer has been promoted to AA Montgomery after his stellar month of June. He brought home the High-A East Player of the Month award after batting .325 and leading the league in homers (10), RBI (30), and OPS (1.220). OF Michael Gigliotti was activated from the IL and will join Bowling Green this homestand. He ended the 2019 season at the A Advanced level before being traded to the Rays in 2020. INF Osmy Gregorio was released, bringing the Hot Rods to 29 players on their current roster.

Top of the League... Bowling Green has the highest win percentage in the High-A East league, winning 66% of their games this season. Hudson Valley sits close behind, winning 65% of their games, and have played one less game than the Hot Rods in 2021. Besides the two division leaders, no other team has reached 40 wins or the 60% win mark this year.

Yesterday's Notes... Murray tossed his 10th consecutive 5.0 inning appearance... Jones collected his ninth and 10th multi-hit games of the year... Jones had his fourth three-hit game this season... He also logged his sixth multi-RBI game of 2021... Mead had his second multi-hit game of the year and his first multi-RBI game since joining the Hot Rods... BG starters are 13-9 this year... The Hot Rods are 26-2 when outhitting opponents... They are 4-3 when having an equal amount of hits... Game two was the first 2-1 win for BG since June 23rd... The two wins are the first against Winston-Salem in franchise history... The Hot Rods are 2-0-2 in doubleheaders this year... Bowling Green is on a three-game win streak... BG is 9-8 in one-run games... The team is 20-10 in games decided by four or more runs...

Now pitching: Zack Trageton... Bowling Green's right-handed starter tossed 4.0 innings, giving up two earned runs while striking out three in his last start. Trageton has shown he is one of the most accurate pitchers in the league, getting 21.2% called strikes. This is nearly three percent better than Cody Bradford of Hickory who sits in second place.

