Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 15)

The Dash take on Bowling Green for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EST.

Winston-Salem Dash (26-36) vs. BOWLING GREEN HOT RODS (41-21)

RHP Kaleb Roper (0-1, 7.65 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Trageton (4-1, 4.47 ERA)

7:35 p.m. EST - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, KY)

Game #63

DASH DROP PAIR IN DOUBLEHEADER

The Dash dropped both games of their Wednesday doubleheader to Bowling Green, falling 5-1 in game one and 2-1 in game two.

In game one, the Dash mustered just three hits, scoring their lone run on a Duke Ellis homer in the third inning. Aside from a pair of Yolbert Sanchez base hits, the Dash offense was stuck in neutral against the strong pitching of High-A East ERA leader Jayden Murray, who earned his league-leading seventh win. Aside from the Ellis homer, Winston-Salem did not push another runner past first base, putting the tying run on base in the seventh before a pair of strikeouts ended the game.

The offense again struggled to get going in game two, logging four hits in the seven-inning affair. The Dash maintained a brief 1-0 lead after an Ian Dawkins RBI gave the Dash a third-inning lead, but Bowling Green was quick to strike back with two in the home half.

Winston-Salem put the tying run on second with two outs in the seventh after a Jagger Rusconi walk but were unable to extend the game. Despite the losses, the Dash bullpen allowed just one earned run over 4.1 innings, getting 1.1 shutout frames from Declan Cronin in game two.

THE ZACK TRAGETON FILE

A sixth-round selection from Faith Lutheran (NV) High School, Zack Trageton starts for the 10th time this year.

Used as both a starter and reliever this year (three bullpen appearances), the righty wields a fastball that hits 95 miles per hour while showing great command, having walked only eight batters in 46.1 innings. The reliever/starter hybrid continues to rack up strikeouts as well, fanning 42 hitters this season.

Trageton completed the 2019 campaign with flying colors, logging a 10-2 record and 2.21 ERA between Bowling Green and Hudson Valley, striking out 73 in 73.1 innings. While the numbers this year have regressed some (4-1 record, 4.47 ERA), the righty is just 22 years old and is steadily improving his control, making him a candidate to continue through the Tampa Bay system in the future.

OUR BOY ELOY

After being assigned to Winston-Salem on July 9 for a rehab assignment, Eloy Jiménez showed no signs of rust in his second career stint with the Dash. In his 2021 rehab debut, Jiménez finished 2-4 with a homer and two RBIs, slugging a 377-foot big fly to help lead the Dash to a 9-6 win. In his second game, Jiménez reached base three times and scored a run while playing in left field during the Winston-Salem win.

Jiménez's second trip to Camel City was a short one, as Eloy was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte after the conclusion of the Dash-Crawdads series on July 11.

THE FUTURE MEMBERS OF THE DASH AND THE WHITE SOX

With the first ten rounds of the MLB Draft in the books, the Chicago White Sox selected eight pitchers and two positions players. Chicago's first round pick (22nd overall) was high school infielder Colson Montgomery from Southridge (IN) High School. Montgomery, who committed to Indiana University for both baseball and basketball, was the first prep player selected by the White Sox in the first round since 2012. The only other position player taken was Wes Kath, a third baseman from Desert Mountain (AZ) High School in the second round (57th overall).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem sends Davis Martin to the mound in game three of the series. The righty has struck out 10 over his last two starts, allowing five earned runs over the span. Martin is the team leader in strikeouts while ranking fifth in the High-A East with 64 punchouts.

Bowling Green hands the rawhide to Michael Mercado for the righty's 12th start of the year. A second-round selection from Westview (CA) High School, Mercado has struck out 43 in 41.1 innings. The former prep star is coming off a four-inning, four earned run performance against Rome on July 10, allowing four hits and striking out three.

