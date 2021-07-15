Crim's Late-Inning Homer Wins It for 'Dads

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads came out on top of a wild matchup against the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday night, winning 7-6.

Aberdeen got an unearned run across in the second to take a 1-0 lead. The runner reached on a catcher's interference, reached third on a single, and was able to score on a throwing error by Crawdads starting pitcher Cody Bradford.

The 'Dads didn't stay down for long as they rallied for 3 runs to take the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Miguel Aparicio and Pedro Gonzalez hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game at one. Jared Walker put the 'Dads ahead with a single to center that scored Gonzalez. Walker got himself into scoring position with his second steal of the season. Jonathan Ornelas hit a sharp groundball that took a bad hop for the third baseman, allowing Walker to score from second.

A 3-run homerun by the IronBirds in the third put them ahead 4-3.

Kellen Strahm quickly tied things up with a solo homerun to left. The homerun was his 5th of the year.

The IronBirds broke the tie with a run in the fifth off reliever Ben Anderson, who was making his debut at LP Frans Stadium.

Once again the Crawdads rebounded quickly, tying things up in the bottom of the inning. Ornelas was hit by a pitch and moved into scoring position with the team's third steal of the night. He took third on a wild pitch. Frainyer Chavez doubled to bring in Ornelas. Kellen Strahm bunted Chavez over to third. Another wild pitch allowed Chavez to come in to score.

Aberdeen hit a solo homerun in the seventh to tie the game at six a piece.

Blaine Crim blasted his team-leading 14th homerun of the season in the bottom of the eighth innings to put the Crawdads ahead 7-6.

Justin Marsden closed out the game for the 'Dads, earning his first save of the year.

