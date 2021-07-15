Introducing Saturday Night Light Shows

July 15, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Renegades have announced that after every Saturday home game for the remainder of the season, with the exception of the Veteran's Night Firework Show on Saturday, August 21st, there will be a light show and dance party for fans of all ages to enjoy!

Post-Game Light Show Dates:

- Saturday, July 31: Halloween Night

- Saturday, August 14: COPA Night: Part 2

- Saturday, September 11: 20th Anniversary of 9/11 (patriotic themed light show)

- Saturday, September 18: COPA Night: Part 3

The Renegades home schedule is halfway done with 30 home games remaining in the 2021 season. Don't miss your chance to catch the Yankees top prospects next time they are at The Dutch, Tuesday, July 27th through Sunday, August 1st against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Amazing seats are still available with tickets starting at just $6. To purchase Renegades tickets, go to hvrenegades.com or call 845-838-0094.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.