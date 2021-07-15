The BruceClaws Are Back - BlueClaws to Become BruceClaws on July 31st

July 15, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release









Kevin Gowdy pitching for the BruceClaws

(Jersey Shore BlueClaws) Kevin Gowdy pitching for the BruceClaws(Jersey Shore BlueClaws)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BruceClaws are back! Bruce Springsteen Appreciation Night, presented by Kean University, is set for Saturday, July 31st at FirstEnergy Park.

Asbury Fever, one of the Shore's top Springsteen tribute bands, will play live in the BlueClaws Sand Bar down the left field line beginning at 6:15 pm. First pitch is at 7:05 pm against the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets).

Once again, the team will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit BlueClaws Charities and their Community Partner organizations. These jerseys are modeled after the album cover for The River, which debuted in 1980.

Click here for more on the night or to order tickets.

Springsteen music will be played throughout the night and with other special promotions as well.

"The Boss is such a part of the fabric of the Jersey Shore and this is always one of our most popular nights of the summer," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We can't wait for BruceClaws Night 2021!"

This event will mark the 13th BruceClaws Night, a promotion that debuted during the 2008 season. The night has evolved over the years but has always included a special jersey as the BlueClaws become the BruceClaws.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.