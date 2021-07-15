Greenville Clobbers Asheville, 13-0, Behind Reed's Five RBI

July 15, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, S.C. - Greenville shutout Asheville for the second-straight night behind 6.0 strong innings from Brian Van Belle while the offense erupted in the later innings, including five RBI from Tyreque Reed, to register 17 total hits enroute to a dominating 13-0 triumph Thursday night at McCormick Field.

Of the 17 hits, eight went for extra-bases, seven doubles and a homer. Seven of the nine Drive hitters tallied hits while six had multi-hit efforts. Reed, Kole Cottam, Christian Koss and Jaxx Groshans each stroked three hits.

Reed led the way with his five RBI, matching a career-high, homer, two walks, three runs and two doubles. Cottam went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Koss, after a four-hit performance last night, had three hits in six at-bats, and also scored three runs. Groshans went 3-for-5 with one run and RBI. It was his first multi-hit performance in a Drive uniform.

Cam Cannon and Tyler Dearden stung two hits each on the night. Both of Cannon's hits went for doubles. He also scored three runs, walked once and drove in a run. Dearden registered a double, run and RBI. Tyler Esplin tallied one hit and two RBI.

The team scored 12 runs between the sixth and ninth innings.

Van Belle's 6.0 innings is the longest outing of his career. He surrendered just two hits and no walks with five punchouts to earn the win. Dylan Spacke hurled 2.0 innings in relief with three punchouts while Oddanier Mosqueda tossed 1.0 inning to finish the contest. It was the third shutout for Greenville this season.

Danny Cody took the loss after relenting two runs over his 5.0 innings of work.

For the second night in-a-row, Greenville plated a run in the first inning. Koss singled to things started and advanced to third after two one out walks by Tyler Esplin and Reed. That brought up Dearden who grounded into a force out to collect the RBI and give the away team a 1-0 advantage.

After four complete frames of zeroes, the Drive scored two in the sixth inning to take a 3-0 lead. Reed led off and reached first via a hit-by-pitch. Dearden hit next and singled. An out put Nick Sogard at the plate. He grounded into a forceout, putting runners on first and third. A wild pitch with Groshans at the dish plated the first run of the inning. With Sogard on second base, Groshans grounded an RBI single to complete the inning.

Greenville then broke the game open the following inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead. To begin the frame, Koss singled and then scored on a Cannon RBI double. Two batters later, Reed mashed a two-run homer to center field for his 14th of the year. The next hitter, Dearden, stroked a double. Cottam then followed that with a double of his own, bringing home Dearden for the fourth run of the frame.

The Drive didn't put the breaks on in the eighth inning as they scored four runs for the second-straight frame, bringing the score to 11-0. With one out, Koss singled and got to third behind back-to-back walks by Cannon and Esplin. And with the bases loaded, Reed cleared them with a three-run double, giving him five RBI. Two batters later, Cottam connected on an RBI single.

For the fourth-straight inning, Greenville plated multiple runs. Groshans hit a leadoff single. Two quick outs followed. Cannon then roped his second double of the game to put runners on second and third. Esplin stepped to the plate and drove both runners in on an RBI single to right field to put the final touches on the 13-0 offensive explosion.

Game four is set for 6:35 Friday night at McCormick Field. The Drive are scheduled to throw Chris Murphy while the Tourists are slated to start Brayan de Paula.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.