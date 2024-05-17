Hot Rods Capture Walk-off Walk in 8-5 Win Over Cyclones

May 17, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Hunter Haas drew the final of three bases-loaded free passes as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (21-16) completed a comeback, 6-5 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones (18-19) on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods jumped ahead in the fifth inning against Cyclones starter Douglas Orellana. Ryan Spikes launched his first home run of the season to give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

Cyclones responded right back in the sixth against reliever Gerlin Rosario. Nick Morabito singled and advanced to second on a passed ball. Junior Tilien singled in Morabito, tying the game, 1-1.

Two more runs came around to score in the top of the seventh against Rosario. Stanley Consuegra doubled, and Chris Suero hit a two-run home run to left field putting Brooklyn ahead 3-1.

The Hot Rods found an answer in the bottom of the seventh off Cyclones reliever Jimmy Loper, Spikes walked, Chandler Simpson singled and advanced to second on a throw to third. Xavier Isaac singled to bring in both Spikes and Simpson tying the game at 3-3.

Brooklyn put the pressure on scoring twice in the ninth off Bowling Green reliever JJ Goss. Jefry De Los Santos and Chris Suero led off with singles, putting runners on the corners. Omar De Los Santos lifted a sacrifice fly to center scoring Jefry De Los Santos and Suero advanced to second. Karell Paz tripled to left center scoring Suero, to give the Cyclones a 5-3 lead.

The Hot Rods rallied late in the ninth against Cyclones reliever Dakota Hawkins. Luis Ariza reached first on a fielder's choice with two outs. Simpson and Isaac would both draw walks to load the bases. Brayden Taylor was hit by a pitch, scoring Ariza from third, making it a 5-4 Brooklyn Lead. Tre' Morgan drew another walk tying the game, 5-5. Hunter Haas drew a four pitch, game-winning to hand Bowling green a 6-5 victory.

Goss (2-0) pick up his second win on the season after going 2.0 innings, allowing four hits and two runs, while striking out two. Dakota Hawkins (1-1) was given the loss, after tossing 2.0 innings, surrendering one hit, and three runs with two walks.

The Hot Rods return to action Saturday for the penultimate game of the series against the Brooklyn Cyclones set to start at 6:35 pm CT. RHP Yoniel Curet (1-4, 4.31) will take the hill against Cyclones LHP Felipe De La Cruz (1-4, 3.38 ERA).

