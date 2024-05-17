Cyclones Welcome Renegades for Great Week of Promotions

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - When the Brooklyn Cyclones welcome the Hudson Valley Renegades for a six-game series starting on May 21, a great week of promotions get underway at Maimonides Park!

On Tuesday & Wednesday, take advantage of our weekly Meal Deal! For just $25, you'll get treated to dinner AND a show! Fans who purchase this ticket can choose between a hot dog / burger / chicken tenders & fries, in addition to a soft drink or beer to pair with their game ticket.

In addition to the meal deal, Tuesday marks Bark in the Park night! For just $20, you can bring your pooch to the park and enjoy the ballgame. We'll also send you home with a special backpack for your furry friend! A special ticket is required for this event.

Have you ever wanted to know what it's like to have the thrilling sensation of stepping foot on the Maimonides Park field? Well on Thursday you can, because EVERYONE gets to run the bases following the conclusion of the game!

Ring in the weekend on Friday with our "Taste of Brooklyn" series. Every Friday night, sample Brooklyn restaurants as well as ballpark favorites from across the country with this special ticket package. Plus, we'll have a real fan-favorite, Secret Vegan Kitchen, out at the game serving their unique menu of vegan comfort food to Cyclones fans. If that's STILL not enough, stick around to watch the post game fireworks behind one of the most unique backdrops in all of baseball! As always, you can capitalize on our Fri-YAY package - a game ticket and two beverages for just $22! Fans can take their pick of two beers, seltzers, soft drinks or water by scanning their ticket at checkout.

Saturday marks our weekly BasebALL You Can Drink! With the purchase of this ticket, fans get a game ticket in addition to TWO hours of beer, wine, seltzers, soft drinks & more!

We'll wrap things up with a VERY busy Sunday, headlined by a BBQ w/ Mets legend Mookie Wilson! Mookie - and members of the Wilson family known as Legacy Catering - will be serving up mouthwatering BBQ favorites, grilled and smoked by the Mets Hall of Famer right on the spot out in The Backyard!

Plus, arrive early and line up at section 21 starting at 1:10 PM. Bring your glove and a ball and have a catch on the field pre-game! We'll also give the first 500 kids in attendance a coupon for a FREE Slice of Pizza at Di Farina Pizza - located on Cropsey Ave - for after the game. Coupon is valid for one week from date of issue. The first 500 kids will also receive a voucher that can be redeemed in park for a FREE Mr. Softee Frozen Ice Cream Cup. On top of all that, kids get to run the bases post game!

Make it a home run by enjoying our Sunday Rooftop Brunch deal! Enjoy a brunch on the Brooklyn rooftop with an all-inclusive food & drink menu.

For tickets, be sure to log on to brooklyncyclones.com or call 718-372-5596. Amazin' Starts Here!

