Hot Rods Game Notes

May 17, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Twin Bill Winners.... The Hot Rods were able to take both portions of Thursday's doubleheader. They rode a fantastic, 7.0 inning shutout performance from Duncan Davitt to a 1-0 win in game one. In game two, the bats came alive, using Brayden Taylor and Xavier Isaac home runs for a 7-1 victory.

Simpson's Standard.... With a 3-for-3 performance in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, Chandler Simpson continues his reign as batting average leader in the South Atlantic League. He has maintained a .365 average over 29 games this year. He sits nearly 40 points ahead of the next closest hitter, with Jeron Williams hitting .326 this year for the Asheville Tourists.

Davitt Delivers History.... In the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, Duncan Davitt tossed a complete 7.0 inning shutout. This was the first complete game for any Hot Rods pitcher since June 28, 2019, when former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Matthew Liberatore dealt a 7.0 inning complete game against the Great Lakes Loons.

X Marks the Spot.... Xavier Isaac is the most recent recipient of the South Atlantic League Player of the Week award. During the home series against Greensboro, the Hot Rods first baseman was 9-for-17 (.529) with three home runs, two doubles, 10 RBIs, with five walks and just three strikeouts. The three homers last week doubled Isaac's total on the season, while his home run on Thursday night against Brooklyn tied him for third in the South Atlantic League with seven long balls.

Cooking For Less Than Two.... RHP Alex Cook enters Friday with a 1.95 ERA to lead all Hot Rods starters. He had his shortest start of the season last time out, dealing 3.0 innings, allowing just one earned run against the Greensboro Grasshoppers and Bowling Green Ballpark.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2024

