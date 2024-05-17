Bowling Green Bests Brooklyn in Doubleheader Sweep

May 17, 2024

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - RHP Nolan McLean set a career-high with nine strikeouts in the lid-lifter and 1B Nick Lorusso reached base three times in the finale, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods swept a doubleheader from the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday. Bowling Green took Game 1, 1-0, and Game 2, 7-1, at Bowling Green Ballpark.

McLean (2-2) dominated despite taking the loss in the first affair. The 22-year-old punched out nine over four innings, walking one and scattering five hits.

The only run scored in the game was unearned in the bottom of the first inning. LF Chandler Simpson reached on an infield knock and stole second before 1B Xavier Isaac reached on a fielding error. Following back-to-back strikeouts, a hit-by-pitch loaded the bags. SS Hunter Haas provided a run-scoring single to right to give the Hot Rods (20-16) a 1-0 lead.

Down to their final out in the opener, SS Wilfredo Lara crushed a towering fly ball to straightaway left field. Simpson leaped in front of the digital scoreboard to take away a game-tying home run and secure Bowling Green's 1-0 victory.

RHP Duncan Davitt (3-2) tossed a career-high seven innings, hurling a complete game, two-hit shutout. The former Iowa Hawkeye walked one and struck out four for his third win.

The nightcap was a nail-biter before the latter frames.

Scoreless through two innings, SS Brayden Taylor started the scoring for the Hot Rods in the bottom of the third with a two-out solo home run to right. The 2023 first-round pick's fourth blast of the year provided Bowling Green a 1-0 advantage.

Brooklyn (18-18) retaliated in the next half-inning. With one out, 2B Junior Tilien punished a ball off the wall in right-center that kicked behind the center fielder for a triple. 3B Jefrey De Los Santos followed by dunking a single into right to score Tilien from third, tying the game at one.

Alas, the Hot Rods erupted in the bottom of the fifth and never looked back.

Bowling Green loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a fielding error before LF Colton Ledbetter was plunked in the foot to force in the go-ahead run. 2B Hunter Haas stung a two-run single to extend the lead before a throwing error on his stolen base attempt enabled Ledbetter to cross and close out the four-run inning.

In the sixth, the Hot Rods put the icing on their triumph, as 3B Ryan Spikes reached on a double that deflected off an infielder's glove and scored on DH Xavier Isaac's two-run clout to left-center field. His seventh home run of the season closed out Bowling Green's 7-1 win.

Neither starter received a decision in the finale. RHP Jordany Ventura was taxed for just one run on three hits over 3.2 innings in his first start of the year for Brooklyn. Bowling Green's RHP Trevor Martin walked a season-high four, but punched out eight, in 4.1 frames.

LHP Drew Sommers (2-1) posted 1.2 innings of spotless relief to earn his second win out of the bullpen for the Hot Rods.

Cyclones RHP Joshua Cornielly (1-3) was saddled with his third defeat after permitting four runs (two earned) despite allowing just one hit in 1.1 innings of relief.

Brooklyn will try and snap their season-long four-game slide on Friday night. RHP Douglas Orellana (0-0, 1.11) is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones. The Hot Rods are projected to counter with RHP Alex Cook (2-2, 1.95). The first pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m. ET.

