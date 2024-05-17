Friday's Tourists Game Postponed

May 17, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - Rain and wet ground forced the postponement of Friday's Asheville Tourists vs Rome Emperors contest at McCormick Field. The two teams will make up the game as part of a double-header on Saturday, May 18. Game One on Saturday will begin at 4:00pm with the gates to McCormick Field opening at 3:30pm ET. Both contests are scheduled for seven innings.

Fans with tickets to Friday night's game can exchange them for a future 2024 Asheville Tourists home game, except for the July 3 game. Ticket exchanges can be done in person at the McCormick Field Box Office or over the phone by calling 828-258-0428. All exchanges are based on availability.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.