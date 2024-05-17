Bowling Green Sweeps Doubleheader, Davitt Tosses Complete Game

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Duncan Davitt tossed the first complete game for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (20-16) since 2019 in a 1-0 win in game one, and the offense exploded in game two for a 7-1 win in a doubleheader sweep of the Brooklyn Cyclones (18-18) on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In Game one of the doubleheader the Hot Rods struck first off Cyclones starter Nolan Mclean. Chandler Simpson singled and stole second, while Xavier Isaac reached on an error for second baseman Jefrey De Los Santos to put runners on first and second. Brock Jones was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Hunter Haas singled to right scoring Simpson from third, putting Bowling Green up 1-0.

That one run was enough as Bowling Green Starter Duncan Davitt went the distance, going 7.0 innings with some help from a home run robbing catch by Chandler Simpson in left to end the game and give the Hot Rods a 1-0 win.

Davitt (3-2) pitched a complete 7.0 inning game, striking out four and allowing just two hits and one walk in his third win of the season. McLean (2-2) picked up his second loss of the season, surrendering one unearned run on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

In game two the Bowling Green Bootleggers would score first in the bottom of the third against Cyclones starter Jordany Ventura. Brayden Taylor blasted a solo home run to right field, giving the Bootleggers a 1-0 lead.

The Cyclones got to Bootleggers starter Trevor Martin in the top of the fourth. Junior Tilien tripled off the right center wall and Jefrey De Los Santos singled to right scoring Tilien from third tying it up, 1-1.

Bowling Green responded in the fifth against Brooklyn reliever Joshua Cornielly. Angel Galarraga led off the inning with a walk, Isaac walked, and Tre' Morgan reached on a fielding error by Tilien to load the bases. Colton Ledbetter was hit by a pitch, pushing in Galarraga, to give the Bootleggers a 2-1. Hunter Haas followed with a single, plating Isaac and Morgan to make it a 4-1 lead. A throwing error by Cyclone's catcher Carlos Oviedo brought in Ledbetter to cap off the inning with the Bottleggers leading 5-1.

Isaac capped off the night with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth against Brooklyn reliever Brett Banks, and TJ Fondatin entered to close out the game with a 7-1 victory for Bowling Green.

Drew Sommers (2-1) tossed 1.2 scorelss innings, allowing just one hit, one walk, and struck out three in his second win of the season. Cornielly (1-3) picked up the loss, surrendering two runs (four earned), on one hit, two walks, and three strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Cyclones play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday at 6:35 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark. Bowling Green sends out RHP Trevor Martin (2-2, 4.76) against Brooklyn RHP Douglas Orellana (0-0, 1.11).

