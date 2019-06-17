Hooks, Toro Bull Past Travs

Corpus Christi, TX - In the final game of the first half of the season, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks, 7-1. Abraham Toro went 3-4 with a pair of doubles and two early RBIs to get the Hooks out to the early lead. Their starter Brandon Bailey threw five shutout innings with eight strikeouts and kept the Travs down early on the way to his first win of the season. Bryan de la Cruz also added three hits including a pair of doubles and scored two runs. Travs' leadoff man Donnie Walton had three hits for the second straight game but all six hits by Arkansas were singles. The Travs also committed a season-high four errors. Nabil Crismatt struck out nine in five innings but was charged with three runs and took the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Abraham Toro singled home a run just three batters into the bottom of the first.

* Two innings later, Toro lined a double to left field driving in a run and then promptly scored on a Seth Beer single.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Donnie Walton: 3-4, BB

* 1B Nick Zammarelli: 2-4, RBI

News and Notes

* The lone Travs run was scored against rehabbing major leaguer Collin McHugh.

* Arkansas wraps up the first half with a 43-25 record, the first half North Division championship and the best overall record in the Texas League.

Up Next

The second half begins with game two of the series in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night. Left-hander Justus Sheffield (2-6, 6.87 in AAA) gets the ball in his Travs' debut against righty J.B. Bukauskas (0-3, 5.65). First pitch is at 6:15 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 1250, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

