Hounds Drop Series Finale to Travelers

The Arkansas Travelers have the best record, by far, in the Texas League, but the Travs took a page out of the RockHounds' book to win the finale of a three-game series, 5-2, Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Arkansas win prevented the RockHounds from clinching the first half South Division title.

In winning the first two games of the series, the 'Hounds had scored early and fast. The first five batters up in Friday's game scored and so did the first three 'Hounds up in the second Saturday, en route to wins by scores of 7-0 and 6-3.

The Travs returned the favor Sunday with a four-run third inning in which the first four Arkansas batters reached and scored. Donnie Walton's RBI double and a two-run triple from Evan White did the bulk of the damage.

Darren McCaughan, who entered the game second in the league with a 2.70 ERA, allowed one run over 6? innings, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out seven. In 79? innings, the Travs right-hander has struck out 67 and walked just seven, a ratio of 9½-to-1.

The RockHounds went 3-3, in a pair of three-game series, on the road trip. The 'Hounds dropped two-of-three at Springfield before taking the first two games of the series at North Little Rock against the league's top club. Despite Sunday's defeat, the RockHounds have won 9-of-their-last-12, going from last to first in the Texas League South.

The 'Hounds now return home for a seven-game homestand (leading up to the all-star break) in which they will host the same two clubs they faced on the road swing - - the Springfield Cardinals (Monday through Wednesday) and Arkansas Travelers (Thursday through Sunday).

Monday's game is the end of the first half. In an amazingly tight race ... affected again by weather on Sunday (see below) ... we know ONE thing for sure - - if the RockHounds defeat Springfield Monday night at Security Bank Ballpark, they are first half champions.

The Pennant Race

The only "certainty" in the race came on the next-to-last day of the half, as Corpus Christi was eliminated with an 8-6 loss at Springfield.

The 'Hounds' loss at Arkansas opened the door for Frisco and Amarillo ... and Mother Nature, again, has tossed in a curveball. Amarillo earned a walk-off win, 2-1, at home against Tulsa, bringing the Sod Poodles to within a half-game of the 'Hounds.

Frisco was rained out at home (vs. NW Arkansas). The rainout, the last meeting between the Riders and Naturals in the first half, will not be made up, meaning the RockHounds and RoughRiders will play the same number of games and could end in a tie.

The RockHounds (34-34) lead Amarillo (33-34) by a half-game ... Frisco (33-35) by one ... with the Hooks (32-36) two back and eliminated.

AMAZING: On the final day of the half, three clubs have a chance to win the pennant and the only certainty is that a RockHounds win over Springfield at Rocky Town wins the first half (the only tie possible ... barring Monday rainouts ... is between the RockHounds and Frisco).

Monday's games involving the contenders ... and on a travel day (ouch) ... conclude the first half pennant race. Frisco is at Tulsa ... Amarillo is at NW Arkansas ... and the RockHounds host the Springfield Cardinals at Security Bank Ballpark (6:30 p.m.).

To Win the South

Amarillo Win at NW Arkansas and a RockHounds loss

Frisco Cannot win outright ... a win at Tulsa and losses by both the RockHounds and Amarillo would force a tie with the 'Hounds

RockHounds A win over Springfield -or- losses by Frisco and Amarillo

Notables

Luis Barrera (2-for-5, triple, two RBI) has reached base in 17 straight games (29-75, .387) and has hits in 11-of-12 games (21-57, .368).

Luis tripled again Sunday and now has a league-leading 11 three-baggers with a game remaining in the first half (and he missed two weeks in April). He is now just four shy of the all-time franchise single season record of 15.

Brallan Perez (1-for-4) has reached base in 12 straight games (19-45, .422) and has hits in 9-of-10 (17-36, .472) with five runs, three doubles, a triple, a HR and five RBI.

Greg Deichmann (1-for-4, double, stolen base) has hits in eight straight games (11-34, .324) with seven runs, two doubles, a triple, a HR, five RBI and four steals.

Kevin Merrell (2-for-4, run) has hits in seven straight games (12-28, .429) with seven runs, two doubles and four RBI.

Mikey White (0-for-5, four strikeouts) saw a six-game hit streak go by the boards and failed to reach base for just the sixth time in 59 games.

Next Game

Monday, June 17 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Security Bank Ballpark 6:30 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

Two-Dollar Monday

- First of a three-game series and a seven-game homestand (Springfield June 17-19 & Arkansas, June 20-23)

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:15 p.m.

Probable Starters

SPR: Alex Fagalde (RH, 6-3, 1.99 with Advanced-A Palm Beach)

RH: Kyle Friedrichs (RH, 1-2, 4.50)

