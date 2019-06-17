Sod Poodles Infielder Owen Miller Named Texas League Player of the Week

June 17, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - Sod Poodles infielder Owen Miller has been tabbed Texas League Player of the Week for the week of June 10-16, the Texas League announced.

On the one-year anniversary week of his signing with the San Diego Padres, the Wisconsin native batted .565 (13-for-23) over six games with a double, home run, four RBI, four runs, one walk, and only struck out twice.

The 22-year-old, who was named a mid-season All-Star for a second consecutive season, was signed to his first professional contract out of Illinois State just over a year ago on June 14, 2018. On June 14, 2019, Miller collected three hits and one night later, went 4-for-5 with three RBI, marking his fourth-career four-hit game in 139 professional games.

Drafted in the 3rd round by San Diego in 2018, Miller is currently batting .317 over 65 games so far in 2019. He currently leads the Texas League in hits (83) and is second in all of Double-A baseball at that mark. He is also third in average (.317), seventh in on-base percentage (.373), and tied for eighth in doubles (14).

Miller was voted as a Mid-Season All-Star with Short-season Tri-City last season in his first professional season. This season, he was voted as the Texas League's Southern Division Mid-Season All-Star shortstop.

Miller is the third Sod Poodles player in the franchise to earn the league's weekly top player award. The weekly honor marks the first of his career.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.