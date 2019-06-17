Riders Bid for First-Half Title Falls Short in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - The RoughRiders came up just short in their bid for a first-half title Monday, falling 5-3 in Tulsa.

SYNOPSIS

* The Riders built a 3-0 lead by the middle of the second, including RBI singles from All-Stars Juremi Profar and Charles Leblanc in the first inning, before Tulsa scored five unanswered to secure the win.

* Starter Edgar Arredondo fired five strong innings, allowing three runs on six hit across five innings in a no-decision.

* Reliever Matt Bush worked another 1 1/3 scoreless innings and hast yet to allow a run with the Riders this season in 4 1/3 frames.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Edgar Arredondo: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

* Matt Bush: 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

* Charles Leblanc: 1-for-3, RBI, BB

NEWS AND NOTES

* Second-half play begins Tuesday in Tulsa. The Riders will be seeking their first playoff berth since winning the second half in 2014.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Tulsa, Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.

RHP Jonathan Hernandez (2-5, 5.92) vs. LHP Ben Holmes (1-0, 3.86)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

