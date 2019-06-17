Riders Bid for First-Half Title Falls Short in Tulsa
June 17, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The RoughRiders came up just short in their bid for a first-half title Monday, falling 5-3 in Tulsa.
SYNOPSIS
* The Riders built a 3-0 lead by the middle of the second, including RBI singles from All-Stars Juremi Profar and Charles Leblanc in the first inning, before Tulsa scored five unanswered to secure the win.
* Starter Edgar Arredondo fired five strong innings, allowing three runs on six hit across five innings in a no-decision.
* Reliever Matt Bush worked another 1 1/3 scoreless innings and hast yet to allow a run with the Riders this season in 4 1/3 frames.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Edgar Arredondo: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
* Matt Bush: 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
* Charles Leblanc: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
NEWS AND NOTES
* Second-half play begins Tuesday in Tulsa. The Riders will be seeking their first playoff berth since winning the second half in 2014.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Tulsa, Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
RHP Jonathan Hernandez (2-5, 5.92) vs. LHP Ben Holmes (1-0, 3.86)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 17, 2019
- Tulsa Defeats Frisco to Close out Half - Tulsa Drillers
- Riders Bid for First-Half Title Falls Short in Tulsa - Frisco RoughRiders
- Dozier Drives in a Pair But Naturals Fall in First Half Finale - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Hooks, Toro Bull Past Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Hooks Close First Half with Win Behind Bailey, McHugh - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Austin Warner Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week - Springfield Cardinals
- Sod Poodles Infielder Owen Miller Named Texas League Player of the Week - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Homestand Highlights: June 17 - June 23 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Hounds Drop Series Finale to Travelers - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.