Tulsa Defeats Frisco to Close out Half

TULSA - Dustin May got the start on the mound for the Tulsa Drillers as the Frisco RoughRiders made their first trip to Tulsa this season. After a rocky start to the game, May found his groove and gave the Drillers seven strong innings in a 5-3 victory. It was May's longest outing of the season.

The victory closes out the first-half for the Drillers, leaving them with a 37-32 record. Tulsa has now won ten straight games against Frisco dating back to last season.

With the game knotted up at 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth and runners at first and second, Carlos Rincon came up with a clutch RBI single to give Tulsa the lead. Gavin Lux followed with another RBI single to give the Drillers some insurance.

Jordan Sheffield picked up his third save of the year after he set the 'Riders down in order in the ninth.

The Drillers found themselves in a deficit after the first two innings. In the top of the first, Christian Lopes led the game off with a single, and ended up at second after DJ Peters mishandled the ball in centerfield. Lopes came around to score on a Juremi Profar single. After Profar advanced to second on a groundout, Charles Leblanc knocked an RBI single to give Frisco a 2-0 lead.

Frisco added another run in the top of the second, but the Drillers got the run right back in the bottom half of the inning. Keibert Ruiz led the inning off with a deep drive to right field that found its way onto the berm for a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Tulsa evened things up in the bottom of the fourth. On the first pitch of the inning, Cody Thomas crushed a ball 103 MPH off the bat and in to the Busch Terrace in left field. A couple batters later, Cristian Santana pushed a double down the right field line, and Peters blooped an RBI single into left, scoring Santana, and evening the score at 3-3.

*Rincon made a very good defensive play to save a run. In the top of the fifth, Frisco had a runner on third and a chance to take the lead. With one out, Preston Beck hit a fly ball to left, and LeDarious Clark returned to third to tag. Rincon made the catch and made a perfect throw to get Clark at home in plenty of time.

*Lux has hit safely in six of his last seven games, and five have gone for multi-hit games. During that stretch, Lux is hitting .414 with seven RBI.

*Andre Scrubb picked up his fourth win of the season with a perfect eighth inning out of the bullpen.

*The Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated Northwest Arkansas to claim the first-half Texas League South Division crown in their first year in the league.

UP NEXT: Frisco at Tulsa, Tuesday, June 18 at 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK. RHP Jonathan Hernandez (2-5, 5.92 ERA) vs. LHP Ben Holmes (1-0, 3.86 ERA).

