Austin Warner Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

June 17, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Texas League has announced Springfield Cardinals left-handed pitcher Austin Warner as Pitcher of the Week for June 10-16.

Warner, 24, was 2-0 with a 2.21 ERA over two starts last week, striking out 16 over 12.2 innings.

Warner tied a season-high with 10 strikeouts over 6.0 innings against Midland on June 11, allowing one run on six hits and a walk in a 4-1 Cardinals win. One June 16 against Corpus Christi, he allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six of 6.2 innings in an 8-6 Cardinals win, at one point retiring 15 straight batters.

The Louisville, Kentucky native and 2019 Texas League All-Star selection is 4-5 (13 GS) with a 3.77 ERA and 1.32 WHIP this season, striking out a league-best 81 in 76.1 innings. Warner has been even better over his last seven starts, striking out 53 in 45.1 innings behind a 2.99 ERA.

A non-drafted free agent, Warner was signed by St. Louis to a Minor League contract on June 23, 2017 after attending Bellarmine University in Kentucky. He was previously named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the High-A Palm Beach Cardinals on May 27, 2018.

Warner joins RHP Williams Perez (5/13/19) as the second Cardinals pitcher to earn Pitcher of the Week honors this season.

Jack Flaherty Bobbleheads, Dry Fit Polos, Freedom Week Fireworks and more during next homestand, June 27 - July 3

The Cardinals kick off a seven-game trip to Texas on Monday at 6:30pm in Midland. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

Springfield then returns home for a huge homestand from Thursday, June 27 - Wednesday, July 3, featuring:

-Thursday, June 27, 7:10pm - American National Jack Flaherty Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) and Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Friday, June 28, 7:10pm - Fire & Water Friday Fireworks. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Saturday, June 29, 6:10pm - Mercy Navy Dry Fit Polo Shirt Giveaway (2,000) and Specialty Jersey Auction to benefit Better Life in Recovery. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Sunday, June 30, 6:10pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Monday, July 1, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with the Ladies of American Country soundtrack. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Tuesday, July 2, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with Songs from American Movies and Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Wednesday, July 3, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with a Postgame concert featuring The Mixtapes, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates. Gates open at 5:30pm.

Texas League Stories from June 17, 2019

