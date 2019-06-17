Homestand Highlights: June 17 - June 23

June 17, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are back at Arvest Ballpark tonight - Monday, June 17th - to begin a 7-game homestand against a pair of teams from the Texas League South Division. The Naturals will get it started by welcoming the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres) to Arvest Ballpark for the first time for a 3-game series before hosting the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers) on Thursday night for the final 4-game set.

Monday, June 17 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- MONDAY NIGHT LIGHTS BY OZARKS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE WITH $1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC.

- MONDAY NIGHT LIGHTS - Fans who bring their Ozarks Electric bill or Co-op Connections Card to the Arvest Ballpark Box Office will receive $5 PREMIUM TICKETS to all Monday night games during the 2019 season.

- $1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS - Hot dogs are available for just $1 each courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

- INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card when you enter the ballpark and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

- MERCY KIDS MOST IMPROVED STUDENT PROGRAM - Mercy Kids Most Improved Student dates feature a pre-game recognition. In 2019, approximately 1,000 students were nominated by 650 teachers from 170 different schools. Each student that was nominated received two (2) FREE game tickets and a Kansas City Royals Kids Zone pass to one (1) of the three (3) designated games during the 2019 season as well as a certificate and a prize courtesy of Mercy Kids.

- SOCKS & COOKIES TROOP SUPPLY DRIVE - Fans will receive one (1) FREE Dugout Premium Ticket - Maximum of four (4) FREE Tickets - to the game on Tuesday, July 2nd for every item donated to the drive. Fans can donate items starting Monday, June 17th through Friday, June 21st. Items needed include: Black Crew Socks; Individually Wrapped Cookies; Hot Cocoa Packets; Oatmeal Packets; ChapStick; Travel Toothbrush/Toothpaste; Playing Cards; Beef Jerky; Mixed Nuts & Trail Mix Packets; Individually Wrapped Snacks; Protein Bars; Water Flavor Packets; Coffee Packets.

- END OF THE FIRST HALF - The first half of the Texas League season ends after play concludes on Monday, June 17th.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 94.3 Nash ICON & Big Country 107.3

Tuesday, June 18 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT WITH JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT FEATURING A T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY BY GRAND LAKE CASINO

- $5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers.

- JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT every Tuesday Night - Fans can enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville. Brats are served at two (2) different locations on the concourse. (Excluding Tuesday, July 2)

- T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY for the first 300 fans in attendance courtesy of Grand Lake Casino.

- $5 GROUP NIGHT on 1B/3B Reserved Tickets - Minimum of 20 tickets, must be purchased in advance.

- T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One 1/2 OFF T-shirts.

- SOCKS & COOKIES TROOP SUPPLY DRIVE - Fans will receive one (1) FREE Dugout Premium Ticket - Maximum of four (4) FREE Tickets - to the game on Tuesday, July 2nd for every item donated to the drive. Drive is June 17th through June 21st.

- SECOND HALF BEGINS - The second half of the Texas League season begins with the games on Tuesday, June 18th.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 92.1 The Ticket and 94.9 Radio Jon Deek

Wednesday, June 19 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 12:05 P.M. (Gates open at 11 A.M.)

- MATINEE BASEBALL AT ARVEST BALLPARK

- MATINEE BASEBALL - Take a long lunch or an afternoon off of work and enjoy some matinee baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

- SUMMER CAMP DAY - Wednesday afternoon is also Summer Camp Day at Arvest Ballpark where local campers and chaperones can receive discounted tickets for the game against the Sod Poodles, if purchased in advance.

- SOCKS & COOKIES TROOP SUPPLY DRIVE - Fans will receive one (1) FREE Dugout Premium Ticket - Maximum of four (4) FREE Tickets - to the game on Tuesday, July 2nd for every item donated to the drive. Drive is June 17th through June 21st.

- MEDIA PARTNER is Hog Radio Group - 96.7 The Coyote, 99.5 ESPN, Star 101.5 and Lite 106.5

Thursday, June 20 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- THIRSTY THURSDAY

- THIRSTY THURSDAY - Thirsty Thursday features $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks & 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks as well as $2 Bags of Peanuts & 16oz. Pabst Blue Ribbon Drafts for only $2 at specific locations on the concourse.

- SOCKS & COOKIES TROOP SUPPLY DRIVE - Fans will receive one (1) FREE Dugout Premium Ticket - Maximum of four (4) FREE Tickets - to the game on Tuesday, July 2nd for every item donated to the drive. Drive is June 17th through June 21st.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 93.3 The Eagle and Hot Mix 101.9

Friday, June 21 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT ON FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY BLACK HILLS ENERGY

- MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT - The Naturals will honor the brave men and women that serve and have served our country in the United States Military at home and abroad. Military Appreciation Night is presented by Black Hills Energy.

- PRE-GAME RECOGNITION - The Naturals will host one (1) of their largest pre-game recognitions of the season on Military Appreciation Night. All of the Military groups in attendance that night will be recognized on the field prior to the game.

- MILITARY TICKET DISCOUNT - Fans with a Military ID will receive $6 Dugout Premium tickets. Fans must present their Military ID to the Arvest Ballpark Box Office prior to purchasing their tickets for the game on Friday, June 21st.

- FIREWORKS FRIDAY - A spectacular fireworks show after every Friday home game

- SOCKS & COOKIES TROOP SUPPLY DRIVE - Fans will receive one (1) FREE Dugout Premium Ticket - Maximum of four (4) FREE Tickets - to the game on Tuesday, July 2nd for every item donated to the drive. Drive ends on Friday, June 21st.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KIX 104 and the Arkansas CW

Saturday, June 22 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 6:05 P.M. (Gates open at 4:30 P.M.)

- NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY RED VINES & SOUR PUNCH

- CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Naturals' cap courtesy of Red Vines & Sour Punch.

- SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR - Fans can enjoy a Saturday Happy Hour at Arvest Ballpark in advance of EVERY Saturday home game from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar located down the 1st base line. Fans attending can enjoy half-price deals on over 120 different alcoholic beverage options in advance of the Naturals 6:05pm game. Happy Hours also feature BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 served out of The Bullpen concession stand.

- WHATABURGER SCOUT NIGHT - Scout groups can purchase discounted group tickets, enjoy a post-game movie on the videoboard, and have the opportunity to camp on the outfield grass at Arvest Ballpark following the game. The event on June 22nd is the second of three (3) Whataburger Scout Nights scheduled during the 2019 season.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are Power 105.7 and 98.3 K-Keg

Sunday, June 23 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 2:05 P.M. (Gates open at 1 P.M.)

- KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY FEATURING BARK IN THE BALLPARK BY GONESH® PET-SAFE INCENSE STICKS

- KIDS EAT FREE - ALL kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a Hot Dog, CLIF Kid ZBar and 12 oz. Soda as they enter the gates courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Ballpark, Clif Bar, and Coca-Cola.

- MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the Naturals game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

- BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dogs out for Bark in the Ballpark presented by Gonesh® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to the game as long as they are accompanied by a paid owner.

- DOG CONTESTS will be held for the Biggest, Smallest, and Best Dressed Dog. More information at dog check-in table.

- NATURALS TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Fans will receive a FREE dog tag with a purchase of at least $25 in the Naturals Team Store & ALL Kids merchandise in-store is 25% OFF on KIDS EAT FREE Sundays.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KNWA, Fox 24 KFTA, and Magic 107.9

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.