Hooks Big 1st Does in Travs

North Little Rock, AR - A four run first inning by the visitors was too much for the Arkansas Travelers to overcome as the Corpus Christi Hooks took an 8-5 win on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. All four opening inning runs scored before there was an out recorded as Travs starter George Kirby threw 41 pitches in his only inning of work, walking three and giving up four hits. He was tagged with the loss. Arkansas never got closer than two runs the rest of the way. Jimmy Endersby went four innings out of the Hooks bullpen allowing only one run and got the win. Devin Conn pitched the ninth for the save.

Moments That Mattered

* After Joe Rizzo homered in the second to cut the deficit to two, Corey Julks answered in the top of the third with a three-run home run for Corpus Christi to push their lead out to five.

* Arkansas got the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning with one out. Jake Scheiner hit into a fielder's choice but then Joe Rizzo walked putting the tying runs on base but Kaden Polcovich flied out to deep left field to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Julio Rodriguez: 3-4, BB, run, 2B

* 2B Joe Rizzo: 3-4, BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* It was only the second time this season (in 19 games) that the Travs lost at home when outhitting their opponent.

* Arkansas had their four game winning streak snapped.

Up Next

The Travs look to close the series with a win on Sunday afternoon with right-hander Levi Stoudt (1-1, 2.77) on the hill against righty Matt Ruppenthal (1-1, 6.39). It is an Operation Military Appreciation Day and first pitch is set for 2:10. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

