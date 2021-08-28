Esteury Ruiz's Three-Run Homer Carries the Missions against Midland

SAN ANTONIO - Eguy Rosario becomes the first Missions player in 2021 to record three extra-base hits in a game. His three doubles, along with a three-run home run from Esteury Ruiz helped the Missions to a 4-2 victory Saturday night.

Tyler Viza made his second start since being acquired by the San Diego Padres. He faced some trouble right away to start the night. Lead-off man Max Schuemann tripled off the center field wall. Viza recorded a fly out for the first out. Jonah Bride grounded out but Schuemann was able to score on the play to give Midland a 1-0 lead.

The San Antonio offense responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Esteury Ruiz started the inning with a base on balls. After a fly out, Eguy Rosario hit a double and advanced Ruiz to third base. Ruiz scored on a sacrifice fly from Allen Cordoba.

The early back-and-forth battle continued as Midland regained the lead in the second inning. Edwin Diaz led off the inning with a solo home run. His sixth long ball of the season made it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Missions failed to capitalize on a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rosario started the inning with his second double of the night. After a ground out, Rosario was thrown out trying to steal third base. Michael Curry drew to extend the inning but Juan Fernandez struck out the end the threat.

San Antonio bounced back in a big way in the bottom of the fifth inning. Agustin Ruiz picked up his first hit of the homestand when he reached on an infield single. Chandler Seagle reached base on a fielding error which placed two runners on base with one out. Esteury Ruiz provided the power with a 441-foot three-run home run. His eighth long ball of the season made it a 4-2 Missions lead.

For Viza, he recorded his second consecutive quality start matching Adrian Martinez as the only other Missions pitcher to do so this season. He allowed two earned runs on four hits in six innings of work and recorded his first win of the year.

Tom Cosgrove pitched two shutout innings in the seventh and ninth innings. He retired all six batters he faced and struck out two of them. Carlos Belen converted his second save of the season.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 48-52 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#15 Padres prospect): 3-4, 3 2B, CS

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 1-3, R, K

Michael Curry extends his on-base streak to 16 games tying CJ Abrams for longest streak by a Missions player this season

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Sunday, August 29th. Right-hander Brandon Komar (1-3, 3.60) is scheduled to start for the Missions. The RockHounds have yet to determine their starting pitcher for Sunday. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

